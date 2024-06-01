Staying Healthy
What kind of reaction can you expect from the shingles vaccine?
Some people feel a little sick for a few days. But for most people, symptoms are not severe.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
If you haven't gotten the shingles vaccine (Shingrix) because you've heard it can make you feel sick, you might want to reconsider. The vaccine, given in two doses (two to six months apart), is a crucial tool to ward off the potentially lifelong pain of shingles. The latest evidence shows that the vaccine is more than 70% effective, even after four years. So it's time to consider the pluses and minuses of getting the vaccine.
For advice, we turned to Dr. Sharon Curhan, a physician and epidemiologist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.
