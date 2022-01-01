Staying Healthy

Treating low vitamin D levels may help people live longer

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

In the journals

It’s well established that having a low level of vitamin D can lead to bone disease, like rickets in children and osteoporosis in adults. But it may also increase the risks for heart attack and premature death.

The Endocrine Society defines vitamin D deficiency as a blood level of less than 20 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL), while vitamin D insufficiency is 21 to 29 ng/mL. Optimal levels are 30 to 100 ng/mL.

In a study published in October 2021 in The Journal of the Endocrine Society, researchers identified 19,092 people who showed vitamin D deficiency on at least two tests and who’d never had a heart attack. Everyone was divided into three groups. People in group A were not treated, and their blood levels remained below 20 ng/mL. Those in group B received vitamin D supplements that raised their levels into the range of 21 to 29 ng/mL. Those in group C took enough supplements to raise their levels to 30 ng/mL or higher.

The researchers found the risk of heart attack was lower in group C than in both of the other groups. However, people in groups B and C (who all took supplements) had a lower risk of death from any cause than those in group A, who remained deficient in vitamin D. The connection? Other evidence has linked low blood levels of vitamin D to cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and chronic kidney disease.

Image: welcomeinside/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Want a healthier heart? Seriously consider skipping the drinks featured image

Heart Health

Want a healthier heart? Seriously consider skipping the drinks
Long-term acetaminophen use may boost blood pressure featured image

Heart Health

Long-term acetaminophen use may boost blood pressure
Understanding secondary hypertension featured image

Heart Health

Understanding secondary hypertension
Controlling Your Blood Pressure Diabetes Heart Attack Vitamins & Supplements

You might also be interested in…

Making Sense of Vitamins and Minerals

About half of all Americans routinely take dietary supplements. The most common ones are multivitamin and multimineral supplements. Making Sense of Vitamins and Minerals: Choosing the foods and nutrients you need to stay healthy explains the evidence behind the benefits and safety profiles of various vitamins and minerals. It also includes the recommended minimum and maximum amounts you should consume, as well as good food sources of each.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.