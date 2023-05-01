The humble gallbladder

In the hierarchy of digestive organs, you might first list the stomach, liver, or colon. But there's a pear-shaped sac tucked under your liver that barely gets a second thought: the lowly gallbladder.

This small but mighty organ plays an important role in helping us digest food, but we often don't acknowledge it unless something goes wrong — which happens in about 15% of American adults, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Yet gallbladder disease — which includes stones, inflammation, infection, or blockage — can lead to excruciating pain or even life-threatening complications down the line.