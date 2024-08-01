Staying Healthy

Stroke rates holding steady for people 65 or older, but increasing among younger people

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

02cfc641-18b3-4dce-af74-e14831032352

Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability and death, and it's not just a golden-years problem. A study published May 23, 2024, in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report indicates that stroke rates are rising in middle-aged and even young adults. Researchers analyzed self-reported data from more than a million people surveyed during 2011 to 2013 and again in 2020 to 2022. In the decade between the surveys, stroke rates remained the same in people ages 65 or older but increased almost 16% among people 45 to 64 years old, and almost 15% among people ages 18 to 44. Scientists say the increase might be due to higher rates of obesity, high blood pressure, and opioid use. It's a good reminder to follow a healthy lifestyle no matter how old you are — eating a healthy diet, exercising, managing stress, and getting enough sleep — and to learn to recognize the signs of a stroke: weakness or numbness on one side of the body, vision changes, difficulty speaking or understanding, dizziness, and an excruciating headache. All stroke symptoms come on suddenly.

Image: © Rossella De Berti/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Chronic loneliness may raise stroke risk featured image

Mind & Mood

Chronic loneliness may raise stroke risk
Chronic loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke featured image

Heart Health

Chronic loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke
Drinks on a plane: Consider saying no featured image

Staying Healthy

Drinks on a plane: Consider saying no
Stroke

You might also be interested in…

Stroke: Strategies to prevent, treat, and recover from a "brain attack"

Protect your brain: That’s the strategy that Harvard doctors recommend in this report on preventing and treating stroke. Whether you’ve already had a mini-stroke or a major stroke, or have been warned that your high blood pressure might cause a future stroke, Stroke: Strategies to prevent, treat, and recover from a "brain attack" provides help and advice.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.