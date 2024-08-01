Staying Healthy
Stroke rates holding steady for people 65 or older, but increasing among younger people
News briefs
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability and death, and it's not just a golden-years problem. A study published May 23, 2024, in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report indicates that stroke rates are rising in middle-aged and even young adults. Researchers analyzed self-reported data from more than a million people surveyed during 2011 to 2013 and again in 2020 to 2022. In the decade between the surveys, stroke rates remained the same in people ages 65 or older but increased almost 16% among people 45 to 64 years old, and almost 15% among people ages 18 to 44. Scientists say the increase might be due to higher rates of obesity, high blood pressure, and opioid use. It's a good reminder to follow a healthy lifestyle no matter how old you are — eating a healthy diet, exercising, managing stress, and getting enough sleep — and to learn to recognize the signs of a stroke: weakness or numbness on one side of the body, vision changes, difficulty speaking or understanding, dizziness, and an excruciating headache. All stroke symptoms come on suddenly.
Image: © Rossella De Berti/Getty Images
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.