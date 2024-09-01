Staying Healthy

Should you really take that daily aspirin?

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo illustration of aspirin tablets arranged in the shape of a question mark on a blue backgroundLow-dose aspirin therapy used to be considered a simple way to help prevent a first-time heart attack or stroke in people with low risks for those events. That changed in 2019, when evidence about aspirin's limited benefits and increased bleeding risks in low-risk adults prompted new recommendations against such therapy. But many people haven't gotten the message, according to a research letter published online June 24, 2024, by Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers analyzed data from national health surveys of 186,000 people ages 40 or older, collected between 2012 and 2019 and again in 2021. While aspirin use declined after 2019, nearly a third of healthy adults ages 60 or older reported that they were still taking aspirin in 2021, and about 1 in 20 were using it without medical advice. If you're taking a daily low-dose aspirin — 81 milligrams (mg) — but you're at low risk for heart disease, stroke, or bleeding risks (say, from a peptic ulcer), talk to your doctor as soon as possible about whether you should continue taking it. Aspirin therapy remains a mainstay for people with a high risk of having a heart attack.

Image: © Julia Klueva/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter.
About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

