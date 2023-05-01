Staying Healthy
Preparing your feet for summer
Strengthening the muscles in your feet and learning about pain relief fixes will help keep you active this summer.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Flip-flops, crop tops, and backyard barbecues: they're all signs of summer. Foot pain isn't a welcome part of that picture, but it will be a reality for many people in the coming season. "We often see people develop problems when they wear sandals or go barefoot, or when they increase their activities after being less active during the colder months," says Dr. Adam Tenforde, a sports medicine specialist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Fortunately, there's time to get your feet ready for the challenges that come with warm, sunny days and increased outdoor activities.
Prepare now
It's especially important to be proactive about foot pain if you've had a particular foot condition in the past or a risk factor such as obesity, diabetes, or thyroid disease. You may want to visit your foot doctor for a check-up. You can also consider the following steps.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.