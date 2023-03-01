Staying Healthy

Pondering a new knee? Try this as you gear up for the decision

It's not too early to start preparing your body for the possibility of replacement surgery, even if you're just investigating it.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a man in a gym using a treadmill

When you have knee osteoarthritis, you can reach a difficult crossroads. The cartilage that once cushioned the bones in the joint can become so worn, and movement so painful, that it's hard to get around. But the treatment — replacing damaged knee cartilage and bone with artificial parts, followed by weeks of rehabilitation — is a major commitment you might not be ready to make. What should you do?

Don't worry — knee replacement isn't a surgery to rush into. And there are a number of steps you can take as you consider it. Here are some suggestions.

Try a last-ditch pain reducer. A few things may enable you to go a little longer without a knee replacement. One is getting injections of steroids (to reduce inflammation) or hyaluronic acid (to supplement fluid that naturally lubricates the joints). These temporary fixes may (or may not) reduce pain enough so that you can strengthen your leg muscles, which helps absorb pressure you place on the knee and reduces pain for longer periods.

Wearing a medial unloader brace might also help if arthritis damage is on the inside of the knee. "It's a long brace, worn from mid-thigh to mid-calf. It uses force and counterforce to take pressure off the inside of the knee and transfer it to the outside," says Janice McGrail, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

These options are available only by prescription, and you'll have to see an orthopedic surgeon or pain management doctor if you're interested.

Modify activities that aggravate knee pain. Some activities are harder on the knees than others. If you're a runner, you might need to switch to walking or using an elliptical machine for aerobic exercise. If going up and down stairs is painful, try taking them one at a time, using this strategy: "When going up the stairs, lead with your good knee, which needs to be strong to pull you up. When going down, lead with your bad knee. The leg that stays on the higher step does all the work to lower you down," McGrail explains.

If kneeling down to clean, garden, or play with grandkids is painful, sit on a small stepstool during the activity.

Lose weight. Every pound of your body weight places 4 to 6 pounds of pressure on the knee. That means losing just 5 pounds can take 20 to 30 pounds of pressure off the joint. But weight loss (if you need it) isn't easy, and it won't last if you try a crash diet. Instead, aim for gradual weight loss with exercise and a healthy diet. Get rid of processed, sugary foods, and eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins such as fish or poultry. As we reported in January 2023, eating meals within a certain time window daily — such as eight hours — is associated with weight loss, especially if the window ends earlier in the day (such as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Exercise more. Among its many health benefits, exercise plays an important role in weight loss and weight control. But knee arthritis can make exercising painful. One workaround is to modify your preferred activities, as mentioned earlier. Another is to do a seated workout (see YouTube for lots of free seated workout videos). In addition, consider exercising in a pool. "You're buoyant in the water, and your knees don't take a pounding. And the pressure of the water helps reduce knee swelling," McGrail says. She recommends swimming laps, running in the pool while wearing a flotation belt, or taking a pool exercise class.

Move of the month: Standing hamstring curl

photo of a woman performing step one of the hamstring curl exercise described in the text photo of a woman performing step two of the hamstring curl exercise described in the text

Stand up straight behind a chair, holding the back of it with both hands. Without moving your right thigh, bend your right knee, bringing your heel up. Pause, then slowly lower your foot to the floor. Repeat 10 times, then do the exercise with your left leg.

 Photos by Thomas MacDonald

Seek physical therapy. Physical therapists can tailor a program of cardio exercise, stretching, and strengthening to meet your specific needs. "We can also do some manual therapy on the knee to help it to move better," McGrail says. "And if you do wind up having a knee replacement, you'll want to be as strong and flexible as possible, close to your full range of motion. If your knee is too stiff and weak when you go into surgery, it will be stiffer and weaker afterward, and recovery will be harder."

Get underlying health conditions under control. This is important for your overall health, and it also helps prepare you for surgery. "For example, chronically high blood sugar slows the healing process," McGrail says. "Severe asthma can make it harder to undergo anesthesia safely. Uncontrolled blood pressure may interfere with your ability to get up and be active after surgery." Stabilizing underlying conditions can take time — but time is something you have if you're thinking about maybe getting a knee replacement in few years.

Start doing some research. Find a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in knee replacement (doing hundreds per year), and then make an appointment. Ask if you're a candidate for a knee replacement (you may need x-rays or an MRI to find out). If you are, ask as many questions as you can (see "What to ask about knee replacement surgery"). Call your insurance company to find out which aspects of knee replacement will be covered.

In short, do your homework, take your time, and make sure joint replacement is the right move for you.

What to ask about knee replacement surgery

Knee replacement surgery removes damaged cartilage and bone and replaces it with artificial parts. You might need only a partial knee replacement (on just one side of the joint) or a total knee replacement (on both sides of the joint). Either way, it's a major surgery, and you'll want to learn as much as possible if you're considering the procedure. Here are some questions to ask when you visit an orthopedic surgeon.

  • Which parts of my knee need to be replaced, and why?
  • Which surgical approach would you take, and why?
  • What are the risks of this surgery, and what can be done to minimize them?
  • Which type of prosthetic is best for me, and how long will it last?
  • How much will this cost? What will my insurance cover?
  • How long will I be in the hospital?
  • What can I do to prepare mentally and physically for surgery?
  • Is there any special equipment I should get in advance for my recovery?
  • How painful will this be, and what kind of pain medications will you prescribe?
  • When will I begin physical therapy?
  • How long will I need to do physical rehabilitation when I leave the hospital?
  • How long will it be before I can return to an active lifestyle?

 Image: © Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks featured image

Women's Health

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains
Get out of your slump featured image

Staying Healthy

Get out of your slump
Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Knees Surgery

You might also be interested in…

Knees and Hips: A troubleshooting guide to knee and hip pain

Do your knees or hips hurt? Most people will at some point have knee or hip pain because these large joints have a demanding task: they must bear the full weight of your body while at the same time allowing for a wide range of motion. Wear and tear, injury, and simple genetic predisposition can all contribute to knee or hip pain. This Special Health Report, Knees and Hips: A troubleshooting guide to knee and hip pain, covers a wide range of knee and hip conditions and describes in detail treatments, preventive strategies, and surgeries.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.