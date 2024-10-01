Staying Healthy
Overdue for a check-up?
Letting too much time elapse between preventive care visits is risky. Here's how to get back on track.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Sandra was deeply in denial. Diagnosed with high blood pressure in her 50s, she just didn't want to accept that she was among the 30% to 50% of Americans in her age range with this major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Sandra stopped making medical appointments and eventually ran out of her blood pressure medication.
But her refusal to seek regular health care led to disastrous results: Sandra suffered a massive stroke. Now in her 80s, "she walks with a limp, while one of her arms is barely usable," says Dr. Daniel Sands, a primary care doctor at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "She's going to deal with the ramifications for the rest of her life."
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
