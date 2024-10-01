Overdue for a check-up?

Sandra was deeply in denial. Diagnosed with high blood pressure in her 50s, she just didn't want to accept that she was among the 30% to 50% of Americans in her age range with this major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Sandra stopped making medical appointments and eventually ran out of her blood pressure medication.

But her refusal to seek regular health care led to disastrous results: Sandra suffered a massive stroke. Now in her 80s, "she walks with a limp, while one of her arms is barely usable," says Dr. Daniel Sands, a primary care doctor at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "She's going to deal with the ramifications for the rest of her life."