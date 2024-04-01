Night owls may face higher diabetes risks

Women who are night owls have a higher risk of developing diabetes and are more likely to practice unhealthful lifestyle habits compared with early birds, a new analysis suggests.

In the Harvard-led study, published online Sept. 12, 2023, by Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers tracked nearly 64,000 female nurses ages 45 to 62 over eight years. The women had no history of cancer, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes. Participants reported lifestyle behaviors that included diet quality, physical activity, alcohol use, body mass index, smoking, and sleep habits. They also reported whether they were diagnosed with diabetes.