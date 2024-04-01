Staying Healthy
Night owls may face higher diabetes risks
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Women who are night owls have a higher risk of developing diabetes and are more likely to practice unhealthful lifestyle habits compared with early birds, a new analysis suggests.
In the Harvard-led study, published online Sept. 12, 2023, by Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers tracked nearly 64,000 female nurses ages 45 to 62 over eight years. The women had no history of cancer, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes. Participants reported lifestyle behaviors that included diet quality, physical activity, alcohol use, body mass index, smoking, and sleep habits. They also reported whether they were diagnosed with diabetes.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.