I recently became vegan. Should I be concerned about iron-deficiency anemia?
Q. I've decided to stop eating animal products. I've had anemia in the past. How can I ensure that I'm getting enough iron in my diet?
A. Your body needs adequate iron to produce healthy red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout your body. When iron levels drop too low and red blood cell production is low, it leads to anemia, which triggers symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, pale skin, low body temperature, and headaches, among others.
Not only is meat high in iron, but it contains a type that's easy for your body to absorb, making it an important dietary source for many people. If you are eliminating meat from your diet, it is a good idea to be vigilant to ensure that you are getting enough of this important nutrient from other sources. Your body doesn't absorb iron from plant-based sources as readily as it does from meat, so you may need to incorporate more iron-rich foods into your daily diet. Some sources to consider are beans, such as lentils; dark leafy vegetables, including spinach; iron-fortified breads and cereals; and tofu. If you are concerned about your intake, speak with your doctor. She can let you know if you are getting enough and may recommend a supplement if you're not. Keep in mind that it is possible to get too much iron, so finding the right balance is important.
About the Authors
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch
