Staying Healthy

I recently became vegan. Should I be concerned about iron-deficiency anemia?

Ask the doctors

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor, and , Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Woman cooking food and packing lunchbox at domestic kitchen.

Q. I've decided to stop eating animal products. I've had anemia in the past. How can I ensure that I'm getting enough iron in my diet?

A. Your body needs adequate iron to produce healthy red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout your body. When iron levels drop too low and red blood cell production is low, it leads to anemia, which triggers symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, pale skin, low body temperature, and headaches, among others.

Not only is meat high in iron, but it contains a type that's easy for your body to absorb, making it an important dietary source for many people. If you are eliminating meat from your diet, it is a good idea to be vigilant to ensure that you are getting enough of this important nutrient from other sources. Your body doesn't absorb iron from plant-based sources as readily as it does from meat, so you may need to incorporate more iron-rich foods into your daily diet. Some sources to consider are beans, such as lentils; dark leafy vegetables, including spinach; iron-fortified breads and cereals; and tofu. If you are concerned about your intake, speak with your doctor. She can let you know if you are getting enough and may recommend a supplement if you're not. Keep in mind that it is possible to get too much iron, so finding the right balance is important.

Image: © mixetto/Getty Images

About the Authors

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
photo of Hope Ricciotti, MD

Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Dr. Hope A. Ricciotti is Editor at Large of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and leads the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and … See Full Bio
View all posts by Hope Ricciotti, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals featured image

Nutrition

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain featured image

Nutrition

Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain
How to shop for healthier foods featured image

Nutrition

How to shop for healthier foods
Nutrition Vitamins & Supplements

You might also be interested in…

Making Sense of Vitamins and Minerals

About half of all Americans routinely take dietary supplements. The most common ones are multivitamin and multimineral supplements. Making Sense of Vitamins and Minerals: Choosing the foods and nutrients you need to stay healthy explains the evidence behind the benefits and safety profiles of various vitamins and minerals. It also includes the recommended minimum and maximum amounts you should consume, as well as good food sources of each.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.