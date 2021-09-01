Staying Healthy
How can I help my partner with dementia who resists help?
Q. I'm caring for my partner, who has dementia. He needs assistance but is very resistant to help. It has become a very frustrating situation. Can you offer any tips?
A. Caregiving can be difficult in the best of circumstances, but is even more of a challenge when the person you are caring for hesitates to accept help. One thing you can do is try to find others to share the load, whether it's by dividing time with other family members, enlisting friends, or hiring a paid caregiver. Periodically take time for yourself and focus on your own needs. This has been nearly impossible for many caregivers to do because of COVID restrictions over the past year, but it will become more possible now as many caregivers are vaccinated. It can also be helpful to find a therapist, counselor, or support group to work with to advise you on how to navigate your caregiver challenges and how to protect your own mental health.
