How can I help my partner with dementia who resists help?

Q. I'm caring for my partner, who has dementia. He needs assistance but is very resistant to help. It has become a very frustrating situation. Can you offer any tips?

A. Caregiving can be difficult in the best of circumstances, but is even more of a challenge when the person you are caring for hesitates to accept help. One thing you can do is try to find others to share the load, whether it's by dividing time with other family members, enlisting friends, or hiring a paid caregiver. Periodically take time for yourself and focus on your own needs. This has been nearly impossible for many caregivers to do because of COVID restrictions over the past year, but it will become more possible now as many caregivers are vaccinated. It can also be helpful to find a therapist, counselor, or support group to work with to advise you on how to navigate your caregiver challenges and how to protect your own mental health.

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Dr. Hope A. Ricciotti is Editor at Large of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and leads the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and … See Full Bio
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

