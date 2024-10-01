Staying Healthy

Erratic sleeping behavior may increase diabetes risk

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

n1024j

Seven to nine hours of sleep per night is generally regarded as a healthy amount. But sometimes people sleep too little, and then try to catch up by sleeping more than usual. However, a study published online June 27, 2024, by the journal Diabetologia found that this kind of erratic sleeping may increase a person's risk for diabetes.

Researchers collected health questionnaires from approximately 36,000 adults in their 50s. The information included the average number of hours they slept on weekdays and weekends. The researchers divided sleep patterns into three categories: short (less than seven hours), normal (seven to nine hours), and long (more than nine hours). Next, to show how consistently people slept from night to night, they created nine sleep trajectory combinations — for example, short-short, short-normal, short-long, normal-normal, and normal-short.

Five years later, the questionnaires were repeated. The researchers found that people who regularly reported short-long or long-short sleeping patterns — meaning they bounced back and forth from sleeping less than seven hours to longer than nine — had a 50% higher risk for diabetes than people who regularly slept the normal seven to nine hours.

While this study only showed an association, it underscores the potential impact of sleep on diabetes. Other studies have shown that poor sleeping habits can lead to elevated blood sugar levels and weight gain, both of which are risk factors for diabetes.

Image: © JGI/Tom Grill /Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Eating ultra-processed food may shorten life span among older adults featured image

Staying Healthy

Eating ultra-processed food may shorten life span among older adults
Harvard researchers: Irregular sleep patterns linked to diabetes featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Harvard researchers: Irregular sleep patterns linked to diabetes
Body roundness may beat body mass for identifying risky fat featured image

Staying Healthy

Body roundness may beat body mass for identifying risky fat
Diabetes Sleep

You might also be interested in…

Improving Sleep: A guide to a good night's rest

When you wake up in the morning, are you refreshed and ready to go, or groggy and grumpy? For many people, the second scenario is all too common. Improving Sleep: A guide to a good night's rest describes the latest in sleep research, including information about the numerous health conditions and medications that can interfere with normal sleep, as well as prescription and over-the-counter medications used to treat sleep disorders. Most importantly, you’ll learn what you can do to get the sleep you need for optimal health, safety, and well-being.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.