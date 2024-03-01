Staying Healthy

Eating more tomatoes may help lower high blood pressure

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a bowl of tomato soup with herbs on top and a spoon in the bowl

Can consuming more tomatoes help lower the risk of hypertension (high blood pressure)? A study published online Nov. 24, 2023, by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology looked at about 7,000 people (ages 55 to 80) participating in the Spanish PREDIMED dietary study. About 83% of them had hypertension, and they all had one or more other cardiovascular risk factors, such as diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, excess weight, or a family history of early-onset heart disease. Everyone filled out annual questionnaires on their food consumption, including raw tomatoes, tomato sauce, and gazpacho (a Spanish tomato soup). After three years, researchers observed an association between eating more tomatoes and lower blood pressure. They also found that among participants who did not have hypertension at the start of the study, those who consumed the most tomatoes (more than 110 grams — about one large tomato — per day) reduced their overall risk for hypertension by 36%, compared with those who consumed the least (less than 44 grams). Researchers suggested that tomatoes' high amounts of lycopene are a possible reason. Lycopene, a plant chemical that gives tomatoes their red color, is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight inflammation and molecules that damage cells.

Image: © Seqoya/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

