Do you need a medical escort?

Need a colonoscopy? Cataract surgery? Extensive dental work? These minor procedures and others like them, which involve anesthesia or sedation, aren't trivial when you factor in one thing: all require a medical escort — someone who can usher you home safely afterward.

This seemingly small detail is becoming increasingly significant as more older adults lead solo lives. About 27% of the more than 54 million Americans who are 65 and older live alone — and most of them are women, according to the U.S. Administration for Community Living.