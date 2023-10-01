Do these activities hurt your knees?

Running, squatting, kneeling, stair climbing, bike riding, jumping around in an aerobics class — these activities all require your knees to bend repeatedly and take a pounding. Does that stress wind up hurting the joints?

Certain activities can indeed lead to knee pain or arthritis flare-ups. But evidence suggests that regular activity or exercise is unlikely to cause actual knee damage or accelerate knee osteo­arthritis (the wearing away of cartilage that cushions the bones). In fact, activity is essential for knee health.