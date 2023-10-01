Staying Healthy
Do these activities hurt your knees?
Certain activities probably won't cause damage, but they might sideline you with pain. Here's what you can do to stay active.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Running, squatting, kneeling, stair climbing, bike riding, jumping around in an aerobics class — these activities all require your knees to bend repeatedly and take a pounding. Does that stress wind up hurting the joints?
Certain activities can indeed lead to knee pain or arthritis flare-ups. But evidence suggests that regular activity or exercise is unlikely to cause actual knee damage or accelerate knee osteoarthritis (the wearing away of cartilage that cushions the bones). In fact, activity is essential for knee health.
