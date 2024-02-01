Bad bedfellows

You woke up with a pep in your step, feeling energetic and well rested. But wait: your sleep tracker says otherwise. Does the data change your plans for the day and how you'll approach bedtime that night? Are you now anxious when you'd been feeling calm?

The rise of sleep tracking devices — which monitor physiological factors related to sleep — has made this conundrum increasingly relevant. A 2023 survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine shows that more than one-third of Americans have used electronic sleep tracking devices.