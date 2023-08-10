8 ways to get constipation relief
Most healthy adults have bowel movements three times a day to three times a week. Constipation refers to bowel movements that occur less often than expected or when the stool is hard, dry, and difficult to pass. Though constipation may be a common problem, it is still uncomfortable and stressful when it strikes.
The good news is that most people with simple constipation can get relief with at-home treatments such as diet changes, hydration or judicious use of laxatives. Here are top ways to get constipation relief:
1. Dietary fiber
One of the first steps you can take to relieve constipation is to increase your intake of fiber through your diet. Fiber needs vary by age and sex, but generally adults should get 22 to 34 grams of fiber a day.
There are two different types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Both types of fiber are important for health, digestion, and preventing diseases. But they act differently in the body.
Soluble fiber absorbs the water in your food. In doing so, it turns to gel, which slows digestion. Some types of soluble fiber may help lower cholesterol and the risk of heart disease. Soluble fiber is found in the following foods:
- Oat bran
- Barley
- Nuts
- Seeds
- Beans
- Lentils
- Peas
- Some fruits and vegetables
Insoluble fiber, on the other hand, doesn't absorb water and adds bulk to your stool. It can help food pass more quickly through the stomach and intestine, relieving constipation. Insoluble fiber can be found in foods such as:
- Wheat bran
- Vegetables
- Whole grains
You can check the fiber content of common foods and drinks on the USDA food sources of dietary fiber page.
Tip: Leave the skin on fruits and vegetables to increase fiber.
2. Fiber supplements
Because dietary fiber provides a host of health benefits, you should aim for getting as much of your daily fiber as you can through foods. However, only about 5% of the U.S. population achieves the recommended level of dietary fiber consumption.
For individuals who are not obtaining their daily fiber needs through diet, fiber supplements are a convenient way to enhance a low-fiber diet. Popular fiber supplements include the brand names Metamucil, All-Bran, and Citrucel.
Fiber supplements vary in their active ingredients. Metamucil's active ingredient is the soluble fiber, psyllium. Citrucel's active ingredient, methylcellulose, is also a soluble fiber. However, the active ingredient in All-Bran is the insoluble fiber, wheat bran.
Fiber supplements are among the safest ways to promote regular bowel movements, though they do act slowly and can cause gas and bloating. You should drink plenty of fluids when taking supplements.
Because there are many different types of fiber supplement to choose from, with some offering other health benefits, you should speak with your doctor about the right fiber supplement for you.
3. Hydration
Keeping hydrated is an important action to take for constipation relief. Water, other liquids, and foods with a high water content can help fiber work better, making stool softer and easier to pass.
Good fluid choices include:
- Water
- Naturally sweetened fruit juices
- Vegetable juices
- Clear soups
Staying hydrated is good for your overall health and can help you avoid getting constipated in the first place. How much water should you drink? Most people need about four to six cups of plain water each day. But it may be surprising to learn that optimal water intake is an individualized number.
4. Osmotic laxatives
The name may sound technical, but osmotic laxatives are a class of medicines that include products you may be very familiar with, such as milk of magnesia.
These laxatives use natural salts, magnesium salts, or undigested sugars to draw water into the large intestine, softening and loosening the stool. MiraLax is another example of an osmotic laxative.
5. Stool softeners
Stool softeners add moisture to stools to make them softer and easier to pass. Docusate is one example of a stool softener.
Stool softeners are often recommended for people who should avoid straining, such as people who have hemorrhoids or have recently had abdominal surgery.
6. Lubricants
Lubricants, such as mineral oil, help stools slide out with more ease. They may be a good choice if your stools feel stuck low in your bowels, if you have an internal tear or "fissure," or if you have pain from hemorrhoids during bowel movements. Mineral oil is taken by mouth and can cause pneumonia if aspirated into the lungs.
7. Stimulant laxatives
Stimulant laxatives provide constipation relief by causing the intestines to contract more frequently or more forcefully, encouraging stool to move through the colon. Stimulant laxatives that contain senna, cascara, or bisacodyl, are more aggressive. These medicines may relieve constipation that is severe or has not responded to other treatments.
Because of side effects, as well as the possibility of the large intestine becoming dependent on their use, stimulant laxatives should only be used as directed and only for brief periods.
Stimulant laxatives can be taken by mouth or inserted into the rectum as a suppository. When taken as a suppository, stimulant laxatives can work in 15-60 minutes. Taken by mouth, stimulant laxatives can cause a bowel movement in 6 to 8 hours,
8. Enema
Enemas are another option for constipation relief. They mechanically flush stool from the rectum and lower part of the large intestine.
An enema works by loosening the stool in the rectum, thereby triggering the rectal muscles to squeeze as a reaction to their being stretched. A traditional enema is done with a bag of liquid (usually a mixture of salt and water) attached to a plastic tube with a tapered tip. After the tip is inserted into the anus, the enema fluid can be emptied into the rectum. The fluid is then expelled, washing stool out with it.
When to call your doctor
If self-care treatments don't work, you should see your doctor for constipation relief. Your doctor may prescribe a medicine to treat your constipation.
If you have fecal impaction (a large lump of dry, hard stool that stays stuck in the rectum), the hard stool may have to be removed by a doctor or nurse using a lubricated, gloved finger inserted in the rectum. This procedure can be painful, so a topical anesthetic is often applied. Some people may need to be sedated.
Typically, an enema is given after the hard stool is removed. A high-fiber diet, stool-softening medication, or laxative may be recommended to promote regular bowel movements.
