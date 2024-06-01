3 ways to streamline your health care visits

How many days a year do you spend getting health care outside the home? A recent Harvard Medical School analysis found the average was 21 days among people ages 65 or older in traditional Medicare — mainly for office visits, tests, imaging studies like x-rays, and treatments. And it was 50 or more days a year for 11% of these adults. That's nearly one out of every five weekdays.

Committing a lot of time to health care visits can be challenging, especially if you have to take time off from work or if you have mobility or transportation issues. The study authors recommend reducing your health care visit load when possible.