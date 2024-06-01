Staying Healthy
3 ways to streamline your health care visits
Eliminate unneeded care, consolidate visits, and use telemedicine to reduce a busy schedule of medical appointments.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
How many days a year do you spend getting health care outside the home? A recent Harvard Medical School analysis found the average was 21 days among people ages 65 or older in traditional Medicare — mainly for office visits, tests, imaging studies like x-rays, and treatments. And it was 50 or more days a year for 11% of these adults. That's nearly one out of every five weekdays.
Committing a lot of time to health care visits can be challenging, especially if you have to take time off from work or if you have mobility or transportation issues. The study authors recommend reducing your health care visit load when possible.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.