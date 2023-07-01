Time for a new knee? Ask these questions first

When a worn knee starts to give you trouble, nonsurgical treatments are the first line of defense. Weight loss, physical therapy, or injections may help reduce your pain. If your knee doesn't respond to those approaches, it's time to consider a joint replacement. And you'll need information to make a decision about the surgery, which is a big commitment.

Here are some questions to ask, and a sneak peek at what your doctor might say, courtesy of Dr. Antonia Chen, an orthopedic surgeon and director of research for the Division of Adult Reconstruction and Total Joint Arthroplasty at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.