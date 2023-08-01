Mind & Mood
When to worry about your memory
How can you tell whether memory lapses are part of normal aging or early signs of cognitive impairment?
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Ever had those "senior moments"? You misplace your phone (which was just in your hand). You lose your train of thought during a conversation. You forget directions five minutes after being told. You can't remember the day, but then it pops into your head.
These memory slips can be embarrassing and stressful, but are they normal mental lapses — or early signs of dementia?
