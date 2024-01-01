Mind & Mood

Ultraprocessed foods may raise depression risks

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  • Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

photo collage of unhealthy ultraprocessed foods, including doughnuts, chips, french fries, pizza, popcorn

Eating lots of ultraprocessed foods — which are high in sugar, salt, fat and additives — may raise the risk of depression, a new study suggests.

The Harvard-led analysis, published in the September 2023 issue of JAMA Network Open, assessed the eating habits and mental health status of more than 21,000 women, ages 42 to 62, taking part in the long-running Nurses' Health Study II. None of the participants reported any depression symptoms at the study's start. Those who ate the most ultraprocessed food, defined as at least nine servings per day, were 50% more likely to develop depression than participants who ate the least, which was defined as no more than four servings daily. Consuming many foods and drinks containing artificial sweeteners was linked to a particularly large increase in depression risk.

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women's Health Watch.
About the Reviewer

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical
