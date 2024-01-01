Ultraprocessed foods may raise depression risks

Eating lots of ultraprocessed foods — which are high in sugar, salt, fat and additives — may raise the risk of depression, a new study suggests.

The Harvard-led analysis, published in the September 2023 issue of JAMA Network Open, assessed the eating habits and mental health status of more than 21,000 women, ages 42 to 62, taking part in the long-running Nurses' Health Study II. None of the participants reported any depression symptoms at the study's start. Those who ate the most ultraprocessed food, defined as at least nine servings per day, were 50% more likely to develop depression than participants who ate the least, which was defined as no more than four servings daily. Consuming many foods and drinks containing artificial sweeteners was linked to a particularly large increase in depression risk.