Optimism may slow women's age‑related physical decline

A glass-half-full attitude may help women stave off age-related physical decline, according to a new analysis.

The Harvard-led study, published online March 20, 2024, by JAMA Psychiatry, analyzed data from nearly 6,000 postmenopausal women (average age 70) who took part in the Women's Health Initiative. Participants were enrolled in the study between 1993 and 1998 and later followed up over a six-year span. Researchers used questionnaires to gauge participants' optimism level at the study's start. Their physical function was measured four times over the study period, including grip strength, a timed walk, and chair stands — the number of times over 15 seconds they were able to stand up from a chair without using their hands.