Mastering memory maintenance

You know something's important to you when you can't seem to get it out of your mind. For many of us as we age, staying sharp seems to be that thing — a priority that becomes increasingly pressing as we hear frightening projections that dementia will affect nine million Americans ages 65 and older by 2030 and 12 million by 2040.

"There's more focus on this now because medical science has done a relatively good job of treating heart disease and cancer, but made fewer strides in addressing memory disorders such as dementia," says Dr. Andrew Budson, a lecturer in neurology at Harvard Medical School. "I think more people are worried about this than ever."