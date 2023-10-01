Mind & Mood
Grief can raise blood pressure
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Extreme grief doesn't just tax our souls — it can raise our blood pressure, posing higher risks for cardiovascular problems, a small new study suggests.
The analysis, published online June 1, 2023, by Psychosomatic Medicine, included people who had lost a close loved one in the prior year. Researchers interviewed the participants, who were asked to focus on feelings of separation and attachment in a process known as a "grief recall." Participants were asked to share a moment when they felt very alone after their loved one's death. The researchers then measured the participants' blood pressure.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.