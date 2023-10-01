Grief can raise blood pressure

Extreme grief doesn't just tax our souls — it can raise our blood pressure, posing higher risks for cardiovascular problems, a small new study suggests.

The analysis, published online June 1, 2023, by Psychosomatic Medicine, included people who had lost a close loved one in the prior year. Researchers interviewed the participants, who were asked to focus on feelings of separation and attachment in a process known as a "grief recall." Participants were asked to share a moment when they felt very alone after their loved one's death. The researchers then measured the participants' blood pressure.