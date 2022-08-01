Mind & Mood

Doing multiple types of activities improves cognitive health

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

A photo of a happy senior man playing with boy while sitting on sofa at home.

Doing any one of certain activities, like staying active, stimulating the mind, and maintaining social ties, helps maintain brain health in older adults. Now, a study suggests that participating in multiple kinds of these activities may help even more.

Researchers evaluated 28 clinical trials that included 2,711 people ages 65 and older with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a stage between normal aging and dementia characterized by problems with memory, language, and judgment. All trials compared the brain function of people with MCI who regularly pursued two or more physical and mental activities with those who practiced only one. Activity examples included exercise (strength training, balance, and high-intensity interval training), mind-body practices (tai chi and acupuncture), cognitive training (computer brain games and reading), health education (nutrition and oral care), and social outings. Each intervention lasted an average of 71 minutes and took place two to three times per week for about 20 weeks.

The researchers found that in most trials, older adults who did multiple endeavors scored higher on tests that measured cognitive skills like processing speed, memory, executive function (planning and attention), and verbal fluency (retrieving details from memory). The findings were published online May 3, 2022, by JAMA Network Open.

Image: © Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Depression's cognitive cost featured image

Mind & Mood

Depression's cognitive cost
Cognitive benefits from high-intensity interval training may last for years featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Cognitive benefits from high-intensity interval training may last for years
Unraveling dizziness featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Unraveling dizziness
Brain and Cognitive Health Memory Mental Health Physical Activity Relationships & Connections

You might also be interested in…

A Guide to Cognitive Fitness

In this Special Health Report, Harvard Medical School doctors share a six-step program that can yield important and lasting results. Together these “super 6” can strengthen your intellectual prowess, promote your powers of recall, and protect the brain-based skills that are essential for full, rewarding, and independent living. From simple and specific changes in eating to ways to challenge your brain, this is guidance that will pay dividends for you and your future.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.