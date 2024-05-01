Mind & Mood
Certain exercises may offer effective treatment for depression
Regular exercise is known to help manage symptoms of depression. But which types of exercise are most effective? An analysis of 215 studies published online Feb. 14, 2024, by The BMJ compared how several different forms of exercise help with depression. The options included walking, running, yoga, tai chi, qi gong, aerobic exercise, and strength training. The researchers also looked at the effectiveness of exercise when combined with therapy and antidepressants.
The study found that for people using exercise as the only treatment for depression, the most effective types were walking, running, yoga, strength training, and dancing. Among people who combined exercise with talk therapy, the standouts were yoga, tai chi, and aerobic exercise, especially for men and older adults. People who took antidepressants and did any form of exercise fared better than those who only took medication.
The researchers noted that while higher-intensity exercise was most helpful for depression, any consistent exercise is better than none. It also didn't matter how long people exercised during a typical workout or if they exercised only once a week or more.
