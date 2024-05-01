Mind & Mood

Certain exercises may offer effective treatment for depression

In the journals

Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Regular exercise is known to help manage symptoms of depression. But which types of exercise are most effective? An analysis of 215 studies published online Feb. 14, 2024, by The BMJ compared how several different forms of exercise help with depression. The options included walking, running, yoga, tai chi, qi gong, aerobic exercise, and strength training. The researchers also looked at the effectiveness of exercise when combined with therapy and antidepressants.

The study found that for people using exercise as the only treatment for depression, the most effective types were walking, running, yoga, strength training, and dancing. Among people who combined exercise with talk therapy, the standouts were yoga, tai chi, and aerobic exercise, especially for men and older adults. People who took antidepressants and did any form of exercise fared better than those who only took medication.

The researchers noted that while higher-intensity exercise was most helpful for depression, any consistent exercise is better than none. It also didn't matter how long people exercised during a typical workout or if they exercised only once a week or more.

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
