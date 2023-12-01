Men's Health

Several factors may cause testosterone levels to drop

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

12ceacb1-4534-4c04-a1f2-8f8a46642537

Testosterone levels tend to slowly decline in middle-aged men, and often fall faster after age 70.

In an analysis of 11 studies involving about 25,000 men in total, researchers looked at the possible factors for this more rapid decline in testosterone levels later in life.

They found that having a body mass index higher than 27 and engaging in less than 75 minutes of weekly vigorous activity were each linked to lower testosterone levels. Other contributing factors were having ever smoked and health issues like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes. Low testosterone levels can contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and reduced sex drive.

While the findings only showed an association, the researchers stressed the need for older men to continue engaging in healthy lifestyle behaviors and managing chronic health issues, which could help maintain their body's testosterone production. Men also should address these areas before considering hormone therapy for low testosterone. The results appeared in the September 2023 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine.

Image: © Zerbor/Dreamstime

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Can intermittent fasting help with weight loss? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can intermittent fasting help with weight loss?
A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits featured image

Staying Healthy

A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits
Grain of the month: Brown rice featured image

Heart Health

Grain of the month: Brown rice
Diet & Weight Loss Heart Disease Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

A Guide to Men's Health Fifty and Forward

This Special Health Report, A Guide to Men's Health Fifty and Forward, offers steps and strategies to lessen — or prevent — threats to a man's well-being and longevity. It provides a wide-ranging, clear-eyed look at the leading causes of death for men at midlife and beyond. It examines those factors that put them at risk for a variety of health problems and explains the important measures that can be taken to reduce risk and live a longer, healthier life.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.