Several factors may cause testosterone levels to drop
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Testosterone levels tend to slowly decline in middle-aged men, and often fall faster after age 70.
In an analysis of 11 studies involving about 25,000 men in total, researchers looked at the possible factors for this more rapid decline in testosterone levels later in life.
They found that having a body mass index higher than 27 and engaging in less than 75 minutes of weekly vigorous activity were each linked to lower testosterone levels. Other contributing factors were having ever smoked and health issues like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes. Low testosterone levels can contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and reduced sex drive.
While the findings only showed an association, the researchers stressed the need for older men to continue engaging in healthy lifestyle behaviors and managing chronic health issues, which could help maintain their body's testosterone production. Men also should address these areas before considering hormone therapy for low testosterone. The results appeared in the September 2023 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine.
