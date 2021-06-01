Men's Health
Choosing the right ED drug
There are many choices available depending on your needs.
If you stay sexually active as you age, you are more likely to need an erectile dysfunction (ED) drug.
Estimates suggest that about 25% of men in their 50s have difficulty with erections. That proportion climbs to around 50% when men reach their 60s, and 60% once they enter their 70s.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.