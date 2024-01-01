You know that walking helps your heart. So does spending time with other people, being outside in nature, and learning about ways to improve your health and well-being from a professional. Want to get all four at once? Show up at a Walk with a Doc event.

Launched in 2005, this nonprofit organization sponsors free, doctor-led walks in mostly outdoor venues (usually public parks) across America. Today, Walk with a Doc is in 34 countries worldwide, including 560 communities around the United States. In surveys and focus groups, participants give the program high marks. Nearly all of the responders — 96% — say they strongly agree that Walk with a Doc has helped them lead a healthier lifestyle, according to a 2020 article in Current Cardiology Reports co-authored by Walk with a Doc founder Dr. David Sabgir.