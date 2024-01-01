Heart Health
Why you should "Walk with a Doc"
These free, physician-led walks — available in 560 locations throughout the United States — offer benefits beyond boosting physical activity.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
You know that walking helps your heart. So does spending time with other people, being outside in nature, and learning about ways to improve your health and well-being from a professional. Want to get all four at once? Show up at a Walk with a Doc event.
Launched in 2005, this nonprofit organization sponsors free, doctor-led walks in mostly outdoor venues (usually public parks) across America. Today, Walk with a Doc is in 34 countries worldwide, including 560 communities around the United States. In surveys and focus groups, participants give the program high marks. Nearly all of the responders — 96% — say they strongly agree that Walk with a Doc has helped them lead a healthier lifestyle, according to a 2020 article in Current Cardiology Reports co-authored by Walk with a Doc founder Dr. David Sabgir.
