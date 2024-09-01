Study links Mediterranean diet to living longer

Women in a recent study who followed a Mediterranean eating pattern lived longer — a finding at least partly explained by improvements in certain heart-related risks. Long touted as heart-friendly, the Mediterranean diet emphasizes olive oil, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and nuts.

The study, published May 31, 2024, in JAMA Network Open, tracked more than 25,000 women for up to 25 years. Those who closely followed the Mediterranean diet had up to a 23% lower risk of dying from any cause during the study period. Researchers analyzed 33 blood biomarkers associated with different metabolic path-ways and risk factors linked to heart disease. Their findings suggest that the diet helps lower body mass index, inflammation, triglyceride-rich lipoproteins, and insulin resistance. Those changes appeared to contribute to the improved longevity seen in women who most closely followed the Mediterranean diet, according to the study authors.