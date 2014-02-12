Sizing up 'superfoods' for heart health
Many foods — from the everyday to the exoti c —are rich in nutrients that may help keep your arteries clear and your heartbeat stable.
Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal and some orange wedges. Enjoy a hearty bowl of bean soup for lunch. Grab a handful of peanuts for a midafternoon snack. For dinner, tuck into some grilled salmon and spinach salad drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil.
This menu features common foods full of nutrients associated with better heart health.
But if you want to splurge on some slightly more exotic selections, try quinoa, kale, avocados, berries, and dark chocolate. Here's why all of these foods rank high on the heart-health scale.
Oatmeal
This whole grain is full of soluble fiber, which prevents the body from absorbing cholesterol. Rolled oats are good, but steel-cut oats are even better. Steel-cut oats take longer to digest, which means they have a low glycemic index. Low-glycemic foods are less likely to cause spikes in blood sugar. Over time, long periods of high blood sugar can lead to health problems linked to heart disease, such as obesity and diabetes.
Oranges
These popular, widely available fruits have a lot going for them: they're rich in cholesterol-banishing soluble fiber; potassium, which helps counterbalance the blood pressure–raising effects of sodium; and vitamin C.
Beans
Black, white, navy, kidney, garbanzo, and other beans all provide hearty doses of protein, fiber, and minerals, as well as phytonutrients (substances found in plants thought to have beneficial effects). Eating beans can help lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure and dampen your blood sugar response. Like oats, they also have a low glycemic index.
Spinach and kale
Dark-colored leafy greens like spinach and kale are not only packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, they also contain alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid. Although not as beneficial as the omega-3s found in fish, leafy greens offer an alternative omega-3 source for vegetarians. Leafy greens are very nutrient-dense—they deliver a lot of nutrients without a lot of calories.
Avocados
Like olives, avocados are a rich source of monounsaturated fat. They also contain substantial amounts of fiber, potassium, and several vitamins, as well as phytosterols—plant-based compounds that compete with cholesterol for absorption in the digestive system, thus helping lower blood cholesterol levels.
Extra virgin olive oil
Extra-virgin olive oil is one of the key components of the Mediterranean diet, which has been widely touted for its heart-protecting effects. Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fat, which helps lower harmful LDL cholesterol. Olive oil also seems to discourage blood from clotting too easily and helps smooth out blood sugar levels. "Extra-virgin" means that the olives were pressed without high heat or chemicals, preserving the antioxidant chemicals known as polyphenols, which may also have helpful anti-inflammatory effects.
Nuts
Peanuts (which are actually legumes) and tree nuts (such as walnuts, pecans, and pistachios) are excellent sources of fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, all known to protect heart health. Eating nuts lowers harmful LDL cholesterol, raises protective HDL cholesterol, and lowers blood pressure.
Salmon
Eating fish at least twice per week can lower risk of heart disease and stroke. But fatty fish such as salmon may be the healthiest, because they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and other berries are all bursting with plant-derived chemicals known as polyphenols. These may help protect the heart by neutralizing oxidized LDL, which forms plaque inside the arteries.
Quinoa
Native to South America, quinoa (pronounced KEEN-wah) is unique among plant-based foods because of its high protein content, says Dr. Hu. It's also a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate that contains at least 70% cocoa is rich in flavanols, which may help lower blood pressure. But beware: just 2 ounces of dark chocolate deliver about 300 calories, so enjoy this sweet treat in moderation.
Images: Thinkstock
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.