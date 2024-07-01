Heart Health
Heart failure might be the most common complication of atrial fibrillation
News briefs
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Doctors have long warned that atrial fibrillation (afib), a common heart rhythm disorder, can lead to a stroke. Afib describes a condition in which the heart's upper chambers beat erratically, which can make blood pool and form clots that travel to the brain or other parts of the body. But a large observational study from Denmark, published online April 17, 2024, by The BMJ, suggests that heart failure might be an even bigger risk from afib. Researchers evaluated the health information of more than three million people (ages 45 to 95) who were afib-free and followed for more than 20 years. Among people who developed afib during the study, heart failure occurred about twice as often as a stroke (41% vs. 21%) and more than three times as often as a heart attack (41% vs. 12%). How does afib contribute to heart failure? The erratic and ineffective beating of the upper chambers of the heart probably forces the lower chambers to work harder. Over time, that toll can reduce the heart's ability to pump enough blood to meet your needs. That's one more reason why it's important to seek treatment for afib and minimize symptoms. For more information, check out the Harvard Special Health Report Managing Atrial Fibrillation.
Image: © FatCamera/Getty Images
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.