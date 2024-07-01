Heart Health

Heart failure might be the most common complication of atrial fibrillation

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Doctors have long warned that atrial fibrillation (afib), a common heart rhythm disorder, can lead to a stroke. Afib describes a condition in which the heart's upper chambers beat erratically, which can make blood pool and form clots that travel to the brain or other parts of the body. But a large observational study from Denmark, published online April 17, 2024, by The BMJ, suggests that heart failure might be an even bigger risk from afib. Researchers evaluated the health information of more than three million people (ages 45 to 95) who were afib-free and followed for more than 20 years. Among people who developed afib during the study, heart failure occurred about twice as often as a stroke (41% vs. 21%) and more than three times as often as a heart attack (41% vs. 12%). How does afib contribute to heart failure? The erratic and ineffective beating of the upper chambers of the heart probably forces the lower chambers to work harder. Over time, that toll can reduce the heart's ability to pump enough blood to meet your needs. That's one more reason why it's important to seek treatment for afib and minimize symptoms. For more information, check out the Harvard Special Health Report Managing Atrial Fibrillation.

Image: © FatCamera/Getty Images

/

Heart Disease Heart Failure

