Heart Health

Fruit of the month: Berries

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

806d8826-8937-4c51-a513-fcb6848c376d

Even though you can buy berries year-round in most supermarkets, often these tasty fruits are even better when they’re in season and freshly picked. That means summertime for many places around the country. If you’re lucky, you can buy baskets of strawberries from farm stands and farmer’s markets starting in June. Other berry varieties — raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and others — ripen throughout the summer.

Strawberries and blueberries are rich in beneficial plant compounds known as anthocyanins, which give berries their vibrant red, blue, and purple hues. Several studies have linked diets with anthocyanin-rich foods to better heart health, including the landmark Nurses’ Health study. Researchers found that women who ate more than three servings of blueberries or strawberries per week had a 34% lower risk of heart attack compared with those who ate fewer. Anthocyanins appear to make blood vessels more elastic and help lower blood pressure.

Berries make a delicious snack on their own, but they’re also great in fruit salads, smoothies, yogurt, cereal, or even green salads. Try sliced strawberries with baby spinach, crumbled goat cheese, and toasted almonds with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Image: © egal/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Want a healthier heart? Seriously consider skipping the drinks featured image

Heart Health

Want a healthier heart? Seriously consider skipping the drinks
Long-term acetaminophen use may boost blood pressure featured image

Heart Health

Long-term acetaminophen use may boost blood pressure
Understanding secondary hypertension featured image

Heart Health

Understanding secondary hypertension
Controlling Your Blood Pressure Heart Attack Nutrition

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.