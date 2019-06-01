Skip to main content
Heart Health

How does blood pressure work?

Ask the doctor

Share
Print This Page
2a69f3b9-a8f8-42c1-993f-47abd8676486What is the role of blood pressure, how does it work, and what are the factors that affect it?

Three things affect the amount of pressure that pushes blood through your body: how forcefully the heart pumps, how much blood there is, and how narrow the smallest blood vessels are. That last one may need some explanation. When you're watering plants, and you want the stream of water to go farther, what do you do? You make the nozzle smaller. Narrowing the opening through which the water flows increases the pressure, and the water then is able to reach the distant flowerbed.

To continue reading this article, you must log in.

Source matters. Subscribe to HarvardHealthOnline+ FREE for 30 days for unlimited access to the site – where all content is reviewed by an HMS physician or faculty expert.

With HHO+ you get these exclusive benefits:

  • Unlimited access to all Harvard Health Online content
  • 4 expertly curated newsletters delivered monthly
  • Customized website experience aligned to your health goals
  • In-depth health guides on topics like sleep, exercise, and more
  • Interactive features like videos and quizzes
  • Members-only access to exclusive articles and resources
Learn more about the benefits of features of HHO+ »

SPECIAL OFFER! UNLOCK EXPERT ACCESS for 30 days FREE!

Sign Me Up

Already a member? Login ».

Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
blog image 1

Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
blog image 1

What is ventricular bigeminy?
blog image 1

How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
blog image 1

Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
blog image 1

Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
blog image 1

Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
blog image 1

FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
blog image 1

CPR on TV may be misleading
blog image 1

4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
/

Related Topics

Psychological distress common in heart attack survivors featured image

Heart Health

Psychological distress common in heart attack survivors
Advancing age and mental health disorders featured image

Mind & Mood

Advancing age and mental health disorders
Sleeping better when you have pain featured image

Pain

Sleeping better when you have pain
Anxiety Blood Pressure Stress

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up