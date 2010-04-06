Heart Health

Ask the doctor: Is it possible to reverse coronary artery disease?

Ask the doctor

Q. I have coronary artery disease. Is this something I can have cured or get rid of, or is keeping it from getting worse the best I can do?

A. If you have the gumption to make major changes to your lifestyle, you can, indeed, reverse coronary artery disease. This disease is the accumulation of cholesterol-laden plaque inside the arteries nourishing your heart, a process known as atherosclerosis.

Some of the best evidence that coronary artery disease is reversible comes from autopsies performed on people who lived through prolonged periods of starvation during World War II. Their coronary arteries showed little or no atherosclerosis. But as the economies of war-stricken countries recovered and diets "improved," atherosclerosis returned. These findings are considered proof that extreme dietary changes can cause atherosclerosis to melt away.

The development of statins offered the possibility of reversing coronary artery disease more easily. But studies of intensive cholesterol lowering with statins have yielded mixed results — atherosclerosis might decrease in one area but continue to grow in another. Yet even though statins don't always shrink plaque, they still reduce rates of heart attack and stroke. They do this by decreasing the amount of fluid fat inside plaque, by stabilizing the covering over it, and by calming inflammation. Dryer plaques with tougher, more fibrous caps are less likely to break open and cause heart attacks.

If you want to try cleaning out your arteries, take a look at the program recommended by Dr. Dean Ornish. These include his "reversal diet" (a mostly vegetarian diet that delivers no more than 10% of calories from fat and fewer than 5 milligrams of cholesterol a day), daily exercise, stress management, and group support. In a small trial that started out with 48 volunteers, cholesterol-clogged plaque shrank a small amount in the group following these changes compared with an increase in plaque in a control group.

If you decide to try one of these approaches, I would recommend doing it in addition to taking a statin and low-dose aspirin (with your doctor's okay, of course). While your efforts may halt plaque formation and even shrink it, the plaque probably never disappears.

Image: 7activestudio/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Managing Your Cholesterol

Managing Your Cholesterol offers up-to-date information to help you or a loved one keep cholesterol in check. The report spells out what are healthy and unhealthy cholesterol levels, and offers specific ways to keep cholesterol in line. It covers cholesterol tests and the genetics of cholesterol. The report also focuses on treatments based on the latest scientific evidence, including the pros and cons of statins and other medications, and provides the lowdown on other substances advertised to lower cholesterol. Managing Your Cholesterol can also help you work with your doctor to individualize your treatment.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.