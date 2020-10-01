Diseases & Conditions

What is chronic inflammation?

Ask the doctor

a4886852-65ff-49e6-9d21-9a5d08b77dad

Q. I have suffered from rheumatoid arthritis for many years, and recently I also developed diabetes. My doctor says they are both related to inflammation. What is inflammation, and how can two such different diseases be connected to it?

A. Inflammation is both an old and a new idea in medicine. Roman physicians 2,000 years ago noted that wounds that were healing and joints that suffered from arthritis (like yours) became red, warm, swollen, and painful. It was like they were on fire: inflammare was the verb for setting on fire. But why did a wound become red, warm, swollen, and painful? They had no idea.

Many centuries later the invention of the microscope helped doctors better understand acute inflammation, such as what happens when the skin suffers a wound. The body's immune system exists to heal injury and to fight foreign invaders (germs, toxins) that threaten injury. Following injury or infection, the affected tissue sends out chemical alarm signals. Immune system cells respond to the alarm like firefighters, traveling in the blood to the site of the injury. The immune system cells and the chemicals they produce help heal the injury: they get rid of the damaged tissue and encourage new tissue to form. And when that job is done, the immune system quiets itself down. In other words, the immune system is like a well-run army: it recognizes an attack, it mobilizes for and engages in battle, and when the battle has been won, the troops are ordered to stand down.

That's acute inflammation: it has an obvious cause, and it elicits a temporary and well-orchestrated response. Your rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes, however, involve chronic inflammation. The immune cells and the chemicals they produce during inflammation are present in high levels, particularly in the diseased tissue — constantly, not just temporarily.

Why does chronic inflammation develop, and persist? Why are all those immune system cells and chemicals in your joints? They are what is making your joints red, warm, swollen, and painful. And why don't they go away? It is a mystery. Perhaps there was a germ or a toxin that got into the joint, leading to inflammation — but the inflammation lost the ability to turn itself off.

And how is chronic inflammation connected to your diabetes? That, too, is largely a mystery. Most people with type 2 diabetes also suffer from obesity, and the abundant fat cells in obese people can make many of the chemicals that cause inflammation.

Although we don't know why you have the chronic inflammation that is causing or contributing to your rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes, our growing under-standing of inflammation has provided powerful new treatments for rheumatoid arthritis. Hopefully, that also will happen for diabetes.

— by Anthony L. Komaroff, M.D.
Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Image: © peterschreiber.media/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Strength training tied to smaller risk of knee osteoarthritis and pain later in life featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Strength training tied to smaller risk of knee osteoarthritis and pain later in life
Is it possible to prevent arthritis? featured image

Staying Healthy

Is it possible to prevent arthritis?
Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks featured image

Women's Health

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
Arthritis Pain

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.