Women's Health

Early menopause linked to higher risk of stroke

By , Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Research we're watching

7489b8e0-7c96-4720-9d25-902817fadd50

Women who go through menopause before they turn 40 may be more likely than women who undergo the transition between 50 and 54 to have a stroke, according to a study published in the August 2021 issue of the journal Stroke.

Researchers identified this elevated risk after looking at data collected from 1993 to 1997 from 16,244 postmenopausal women, ages 26 to 70, who were part of a large database. Participants were asked about their age at menopause, as well as about their overall health, reproductive history, diet, and lifestyle. Some 830 women went on to have a stroke within the next 15 years. After adjusting for risk factors, such as smoking, blood pressure, and body mass index, the researchers found that women who went through menopause before they turned 40 had a slightly higher stroke risk than those who were older at the time of menopause. For each year after age 50 that passed before a woman entered menopause, the risk of a later stroke dropped by 2%. Higher risk was only seen for the most common type of stroke — ischemic stroke, which is caused by a clot or other obstruction that blocks blood flow to the brain. Risk was not higher for hemorrhagic stroke, which occurs when a weakened blood vessel in the brain bursts. The link between stroke and an earlier menopause was highest among women who entered menopause naturally, but risk was still elevated in women who entered menopause when they had their ovaries surgically removed.

Researchers speculated that risk rises because of a decline in a female hormone called estradiol, which may either directly harm the blood vessels or elevate other risk factors for stroke.

Image: © Ponomariova_Maria/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Kelly Bilodeau

Kelly Bilodeau, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Kelly Bilodeau is the former executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later went on to become a managing editor at HCPro, a Boston-area healthcare publishing company, … See Full Bio
View all posts by Kelly Bilodeau
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Sleep and brain health: What's the connection? featured image

Heart Health

Sleep and brain health: What's the connection?
The latest thinking on drinking featured image

Women's Health

The latest thinking on drinking
Switching out just a serving of processed meats may boost cardiovascular health featured image

Heart Health

Switching out just a serving of processed meats may boost cardiovascular health
Stroke

You might also be interested in…

A Guide to Women's Health: Fifty and forward

Midlife can be a woman’s halftime celebration. Not only can it be an opportunity to reflect on and rejoice in the life you’ve lived, but it is also a good time to plan your strategy for the future. A Guide to Women's Health: Fifty and forward will help you determine the conditions for which you are at greatest risk and do your best to avoid them. It will also help you to better manage chronic conditions that may erode your quality of life, and to deal with physical changes that are more bothersome than serious. It is designed to give you the information to make the choices today that will ensure you the best health possible tomorrow.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.