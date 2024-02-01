Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks

It has an unfamiliar name, produces few symptoms, and involves a cluster of health problems. But metabolic syndrome is a common and dangerous condition that's steadily increasing in adults of all ages in the United States, largely a result of the obesity epidemic. The syndrome significantly increases the risks for heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and more.

What is it?

Metabolic syndrome is a constellation of interrelated conditions. A diagnosis requires at least three of the following cardiovascular risk factors.