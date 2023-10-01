A closer look at alcohol's effect on heart health

Along with many major health organizations, the American Heart Association (AHA) warns about the dangers of excessive drinking, which can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity, and stroke. It also discourages people from drinking alcohol to improve their health, although the AHA maintains that moderate drinking (no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks or fewer per day for men) is acceptable.

This complex advice stems from conflicting studies about the health effects of light to moderate alcohol consumption. While some research focusing on inherited factors (see "Using genetics to explore drinking's effects") has hinted that even light drinking may be harmful, other studies have looked for mechanisms through which moderate drinking could benefit the heart.