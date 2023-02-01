Exercise & Fitness

What's the minimum amount of exercise I need each week?

Ask the doctor

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a senior woman jogging in a park

Q. You're always writing that regular physical activity improves our health. I believe you. But I don't particularly like to exercise. So what's the minimum I need to do to get a benefit?

A. You're not alone in disliking exercise: only 20% of middle-aged and older adults spend even 15 minutes per week in vigorous physical activity. By "vigorous physical activity," I mean activity in which it is hard to talk or sing when you do it, like jogging or exercising on a treadmill.

What's the minimum you really should do? I have some good news. A recent study conducted by scientists around the world, including colleagues here at Harvard, concludes that you don't need that much physical activity each week to gain substantial health benefits.

The study enrolled nearly 72,000 people (most between 50 and 80 years old). All of them were free of diagnosed heart disease or cancer at the start of the study. A strength of the study was that the amount of vigorous physical activity people did was tracked by a device that measured their actual level of activity. (Many past studies just relied on participants to report their physical activity, which can be inaccurate.) The study participants' health was followed over the next five years.

Even the people who did only 15 minutes per week of vigorous physical activity had a 17% lower risk of death from any cause and death from cancer compared with people who were inactive. With about 50 minutes per week, death from any cause was reduced by 36%. The reduction in risk of death from all causes, and death from cancer, was greatest in the first 40 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week. In contrast, death from heart disease continued to decline substantially with each additional minute beyond 40 minutes.

For me, there are several important messages from this study. If vigorous physical activity doesn't immediately appeal to you, moderate physical activity like brisk walking—for at least 150 minutes per week, and ideally 300 minutes per week—also has proven health benefits. But if you're up for at least trying some vigorous physical activity, aim for 40 minutes per week—unless you're at increased risk for heart disease, in which case you should strive for more. Your activity does not have to be done all at once. It can be done in short bursts that add up over the week to your goal. Some of these short bursts can be things you are doing anyway, like climbing stairs.

And if you're someone like me who enjoys physical activity because you feel good during and after that activity, be as active as you can be: you get additional health benefits with each additional minute. It's the best return on investment you'll ever get.

Image: © pixelfit/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Take a Nordic walk featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Take a Nordic walk
What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Workout Workbook: 9 complete workouts to help you get fit and healthy

The numbers are shocking. Just two out of 10 American adults meet recommended levels of physical activity. Nearly three out of 10 Americans ages 6 and older admit they aren’t active at all, despite reams of research proving that exercise is a powerful preventive, and sometimes an antidote, for disability and illness. This Special Health Report, Workout Workbook: 10 complete workouts to help you get fit and healthy, features nine excellent workouts that will challenge your body and spirit in a variety of ways while warding off boredom.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.