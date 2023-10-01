Exercise & Fitness
Staying in shape: A case of "use it or lose it"
Our fitness can quickly diminish if we stop exercising. Here's how to safely get back in the game.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Everybody needs a little time away — from jobs, people, and even exercise. But if you've stayed fit and strong from diligent, regular workouts, it's astonishing how quickly it can all slip away if you take weeks or months off, either voluntarily or because of illness or injury.
Beyond losing exercise's immediate benefits — including sounder sleep and stress relief — the disadvantages of stopping become rapidly apparent. The phenomenon is called deconditioning, and it happens to both recreational exercisers and elite athletes. Certain factors influence how quickly you'll lose strength and endurance — including age, prior fitness level, and any medical conditions — but it's universal, says Dr. Beth Frates, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School.
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
