Everybody needs a little time away — from jobs, people, and even exercise. But if you've stayed fit and strong from diligent, regular workouts, it's astonishing how quickly it can all slip away if you take weeks or months off, either voluntarily or because of illness or injury.

Beyond losing exercise's immediate benefits — including sounder sleep and stress relief — the disadvantages of stopping become rapidly apparent. The phenomenon is called deconditioning, and it happens to both recreational exercisers and elite athletes. Certain factors influence how quickly you'll lose strength and endurance — including age, prior fitness level, and any medical conditions — but it's universal, says Dr. Beth Frates, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School.