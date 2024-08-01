Exercise & Fitness

Exercise trend alert: Walking soccer

Have a ball playing this gentler form of soccer that's easier on the joints than the traditional game.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of two women playing walking soccer on an outdoor field

Soccer is one of those sports we sometimes have to give up when we get older. All the running, kicking, and pivoting place big demands on the body, especially our balance and joints. But a new trend is helping people get back onto the pitch (field) or, in some cases, start playing for the first time. It's called walking soccer.

What is walking soccer?

Walking soccer is played just like it sounds — players can only walk as they pass and kick the ball around the pitch and try to get it into the other team's goal, and they must always have at least one foot in contact with the ground.

The walking soccer pitch is smaller than a standard-sized playing field, and the goals are shorter and smaller. Each team is smaller too, with seven people playing at a time instead of 11.

The ball is also different: a size 4 "futsal" ball, which is smaller and less bouncy than regular soccer balls.

Walking soccer benefits

While walking soccer is a gentler form of the sport, it's still packed with health benefits. It's a great way to socialize, get your daily steps in, stay active, and exercise at a speed that's comfortable for your body. And playing reinforces essential skills.

"You get to practice your pivoting motion and anticipate and react to the ball's direction. This is very helpful for maintaining and improving your balance," says Kevin McEnroy, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Another plus: by kicking and passing the ball during the game, you maintain your ability to produce power. "As we get older, if we aren't participating regularly in sports or doing resistance training, one of the biggest things we lose is the ability to produce hard or fast forces. We need that force to be able to do something like get out of a chair and stand up. The repetitive moves in walking soccer can likely help you preserve your abilities," McEnroy says.

Staying active in a sport like walking soccer also helps protect cartilage cushions inside the knees called menisci (singular: meniscus), which are prone to tears after age 50. "By staying active, you keep the menisci healthy and less likely to fray," McEnroy says.

Walking soccer risks

In regular soccer, the big risks are lower-limb injuries, particularly in the ankles and knees.

McEnroy says we don't yet have statistics on the sorts of injuries people experience while playing walking soccer. His concerns for players include sprained ankles; aggravated meniscal tears; flare-ups of knee arthritis; and falls that result in wrist, arm, or elbow fractures.

Prepare for the sport

If you're interested in playing walking soccer, you'll need good balance, endurance, and strong leg and core muscles. If you haven't exercised in a while, get your doctor's okay, and then focus on the basics of fitness: go for daily walks and start a resistance training program.

If you're already active, McEnroy recommends that you first practice walking and kicking a ball on terrain that might be similar to a soccer pitch, to be sure you're comfortable with it. And start paying extra attention to strengthening the quadriceps muscles in the thighs, the gluteus muscles in the buttocks, and the gastrocnemius muscles in the calves. "Strong muscles are essential for injury prevention," McEnroy says. "Start training for walking soccer at least six weeks before you plan to play."

Once you're playing the game regularly, warm up before each match. McEnroy suggests walking around the pitch and playing pass with a teammate to mimic the left-and-right movements you'll need in the game. Don't forget to stretch after a match, to keep your muscles long and supple.

Move of the month: Squat and overhead toss

photo of a man doing both parts of the squat and overhead toss exercise as described in the article

Stand with your feet apart. Hold a medicine ball with both hands at chest height. Bend your hips and knees, and squat down. Don't let your knees move farther forward than your toes. Stand back up. As you rise, toss the ball overhead, catch it, and bring it back to chest height. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise photos by Michael Carroll

Want to try it?

Walking soccer is extremely popular around the world and just starting to take hold in the United States. Teams are already established in more than half a dozen states. You can find out more about the sport at the website of the United States Adult Soccer Association.

Photo courtesy Ultimate Walk Soccer Club

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

The end of painful sitting featured image

Pain

The end of painful sitting
4 steps to battle early signs of brittle bones featured image

Staying Healthy

4 steps to battle early signs of brittle bones
Get moving to manage arthritis featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Get moving to manage arthritis
Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Walking for Health

The simple activity of walking has so many powerful health benefits. Done correctly, it can be the key to losing weight, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, and boosting your memory, as well as reducing your risk for heart disease, diabetes, cancer and more. Walking for Health, created by the experts at Harvard Medical School, takes you step-by-step from why walking may be the most perfect exercise, to how to get started on a walking program, to specific walking workouts. It even has a special section on walking for weight loss.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.