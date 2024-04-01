An easier way to do high-intensity interval training

Interval Training

Achieve Your Health & Fitness Goals in Less Time with Interval Training. Interval training can help you stay fit, strong, and healthy without spending hours at the gym. It’s one of the top workouts year after year. Interval training is the perfect workout for adults who want a faster, more effective way to stay fit and healthy. This form of exercise delivers results—sometimes even better results—in less time than traditional workouts. Adding just a few variable-intensity workouts to your regular exercise regimen can boost your fitness level faster and reverse more of the effects of aging on your body than if your entire workout is at the same intensity level.And new research shows interval training works even without the ‘high intensity’ part, and is safe, effective even for people of all ages. This new report by Harvard Medical School breaks down interval training. You will discover the many ways this customizable and highly efficient form of exercise can help you meet your fitness needs and optimize your health. You’ll get five workouts, including a warm-up and stretches. Plus, it includes critical safety info to help avoid injuries.



