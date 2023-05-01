Recent Blog Articles
Interval Training
Achieve Your Health & Fitness Goals in Less Time with Interval Training. Interval training can help you stay fit, strong, and healthy without spending hours at the gym. It’s one of the top workouts year after year. Interval training is the perfect workout for adults who want a faster, more effective way to stay fit and healthy. This form of exercise delivers results—sometimes even better results—in less time than traditional workouts. Adding just a few variable-intensity workouts to your regular exercise regimen can boost your fitness level faster and reverse more of the effects of aging on your body than if your entire workout is at the same intensity level.And new research shows interval training works even without the ‘high intensity’ part, and is safe, effective even for people of all ages. This new report by Harvard Medical School breaks down interval training. You will discover the many ways this customizable and highly efficient form of exercise can help you meet your fitness needs and optimize your health. You’ll get five workouts, including a warm-up and stretches. Plus, it includes critical safety info to help avoid injuries.
Based on current research and evidence this reports gives you ways to help you perform interval training safely and effectively—at any age!
- Targets key muscles you need to for an active lifestyle. Interval training can help maintain fast-twitch muscle fibers needed for quick bursts of activity, such as darting across the street before the light changes. In this report, you’ll get exercises to target these muscles to maintain your lifestyle and, for older folks, independence.
- Builds strength (even while doing cardio): Interval training can increase muscle mass in both younger and older adults. And if you gravitate more toward aerobic exercise than toward strength training, interval training may offer you a way to improve strength while doing the type of exercise you enjoy the most!
- Maintains muscle power: As you age, power declines at twice the rate strength does—as much as 3.5% a year for power compared with 1.5% for strength. Interval training—even cardio intervals—can accomplish the same thing, because the short bursts of high-intensity activity target the fast-twitch fibers.
- Plus, you get many workouts you can try to see what works for you!
Starting to Exercise
What can improve your mood, boost your ability to fend off infection, and lower your risk for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and colon cancer? The answer is regular exercise. It may seem too good to be true, but it's not. Hundreds of studies demonstrate that exercise helps you feel better and live longer. Starting to Exercise answers many important questions about physical activity. It will also help guide you through starting and maintaining an exercise program that suits your abilities and lifestyle.
