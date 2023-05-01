Interval Training

Everyone loves a shortcut, especially when it comes to getting in shape. And even though HIIT already offers a faster way to get fit, researchers have been on the hunt to see how much more they can reduce workout time without sacrificing benefits. When it comes to total high-intensity time, one minute seems to do it, according to multiple studies. The studies tested a workout consisting of three 20-second, all-out intervals, each followed by two minutes of easy recovery for a total workout time of only 10 minutes. When researchers had sedentary and overweight men and women try this three times a week for six weeks, the exercisers improved their cardiorespiratory capacity by an average of 12%, a significant improvement. They also decreased their blood pressure, and they showed increases in the number and activity of energy-producing mitochondria in muscle cells (see “Improve metabolic function,” page 13). This mini workout has also been tested against a more traditional 45-minute steady-paced cardio workout. Both groups had similar improvements in their fitness and health after 12 weeks.