7 things your personal trainer wants you to know

Working with a personal trainer is a helpful step toward reaching your exercise and fitness goals. Trainers are pros at developing routines for your specific needs, teaching you how to perform exercises properly, and keeping you motivated. Yet it takes more than a weekly session to maximize exercise benefits. Here are seven important strategies personal trainers want you to practice.

1. Do your homework

If your trainer recommends exercising a certain number of times per week, follow the advice. "My job is augmenting what you do on your own. To make progress, do the routine at least once in a training session and twice on your own, and possibly more depending on your health," says Vijay Daryanani, a certified personal trainer and physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.