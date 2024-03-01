Diseases & Conditions
Why are cold symptoms worse at night?
Ask the doctor
Q. My cold symptoms seem to be improving during the day, but at night they get worse again. Why does that happen?
A. Frustrating, isn't it? But you're not imagining that your cough and congestion ramp up just when it's time to hit the hay. The circadian rhythm — our 24-hour internal clock — signals immune cells to become more active at night. When these cells pinpoint germs, they fight them off by creating inflammation, which makes respiratory symptoms worse.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.