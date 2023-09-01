Diseases & Conditions
When everyday noises upset you
If the sounds of chewing, sniffling, heavy breathing, and the like really bother you, you might be dealing with misophonia. Here's how to cope with this surprisingly common condition.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Enduring a slurping spouse, joint-cracking colleague, or throat-clearing friend can be a sigh-inducing, eye-rolling experience. But the reaction goes beyond mere annoyance for people who respond to these everyday sounds — or others like snoring, sniffling, loud chewing, yawning, and heavy breathing — with agitation, rage, or disgust.
Their aversion is part of a strikingly common sensory processing disorder known as misophonia, which is characterized by an outsized emotional response to sounds others make. A study published online March 22, 2023, by the journal PLOS One estimates that nearly one in five adults deals with the condition, with women responding more intensely than men.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.