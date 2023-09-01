When everyday noises upset you

Enduring a slurping spouse, joint-cracking colleague, or throat-clearing friend can be a sigh-inducing, eye-rolling experience. But the reaction goes beyond mere annoyance for people who respond to these everyday sounds — or others like snoring, sniffling, loud chewing, yawning, and heavy breathing — with agitation, rage, or disgust.

Their aversion is part of a strikingly common sensory processing disorder known as misophonia, which is characterized by an outsized emotional response to sounds others make. A study published online March 22, 2023, by the journal PLOS One estimates that nearly one in five adults deals with the condition, with women responding more intensely than men.