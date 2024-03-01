Diseases & Conditions

What is dropless cataract surgery?

By Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch

close-up photo of a person's eye

Q. My neighbor told me she recently underwent "dropless" cataract surgery and seemed pleased by that aspect of the procedure. What does it involve?

A. Among the most common surgical procedures done in the United States, cataract surgery had long required patients to use expensive eye drops afterward to promote healing and lower the risk of infection. Many people find these antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drops are also inconvenient, since they must be administered several times a day at strict intervals for up to six weeks.

Recently, however, eye surgeons have been able to administer a medication into the eye during cataract surgery that eliminates the need for drops afterward. The drug, called TriMoxi, combines a steroid and an antibiotic to protect against eye swelling and infection. But some patients — including those with diabetes or certain eye conditions — can't get dropless cataract surgery. And the medication may also lead to side effects, such as blurry vision or floaters, for a few weeks after the procedure. Anyone contemplating cataract surgery should ask her ophthalmologist if the dropless procedure might be an option.

Image: © Norman Zeb/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Eye Health Surgery

