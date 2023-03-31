Are there times you notice your vision is hazy… and you worry it could be cataracts?

Impaired vision is a scary thing. It can mean more accidents, trouble with everyday tasks, and even the loss of your precious independence.

And, yes, cataract surgery is an option. It’s got a great success rate and few complications. But who really wants to go under the knife before it’s needed?

Now Harvard doctors reveal everything you need to know about cataracts in the Harvard Medical School Guide Clearing the Fog of Cataracts.

Cataract surgery can give you clearer vision. But is it right for you?

Believe it or not, even if you’re diagnosed with cataracts, you may not need surgery. Now you can discover how simple at-home strategies can help you preserve your active lifestyle while delaying surgery.

You’ll also become a savvy consumer should you and your doctor decide surgery is a good option for you, including how to find the right surgeon, how to prepare for surgery, and things you can do to help keep your eyes healthy during recovery and beyond. .

In this Harvard Medical School Guide, you’ll find out the latest evidence-based solutions including:

The 5-step solution to catching cataracts early, before they damage your vision

Why quitting this bad habit has the little-known bonus benefit of improving eyesight

The artificial lens you probably want to avoid if you drive at night

The “eagle eyes diet” that may keep you cataract-free

5 questions to ask your surgeon to get the best results

When you should only have surgery on one eye at a time

And much more!

Clearing the Fog of Cataracts clears away the confusion and misinformation around cataracts. Discover the truth about whether you really need cataract surgery. Plus resources to find the right surgeon and a step-by-step guide to everything you need to know about surgery if you choose to have it. Even better, you’ll find out the secrets to protecting your eyes and vision at any age.

If you’re concerned about developing cataracts or you’ve already been diagnosed, be sure to order Clearing the Fog of Cataracts today!

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in conjunction with Deborah S. Jacobs, MD Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School Faculty, Cornea and Refractive Surgery Service, and Director, Ocular Surface Imaging Center, Massachusetts Eye and Ear (2023).

About Harvard Medical School Guides

Harvard Medical School Guides delivers compact, practical information on important health concerns. These publications are smaller in scope than our Special Health Reports, but they are written in the same clear, easy-to-understand language, and they provide the authoritative health advice you expect from Harvard Health Publishing.