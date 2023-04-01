Diseases & Conditions
Was it something you ate? Follow these steps when food makes you sick
Stay hydrated and watch for signs — such as a high fever or severe abdominal pain — that you need emergency help.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Foodborne illness outbreaks occur frequently in the United States. Invisible microbes in food sicken an estimated 48 million people in our country each year, landing 128,000 in the hospital and killing about 3,000, according to the CDC.
Culprits are usually viruses (such as norovirus), bacteria (such as Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, or Campylobacter), parasites (such as Toxoplasma gondii), or toxins (such as those that can accumulate in shellfish).
If you ingest them and get sick, you'll need to know how to respond.
Recognizing symptoms
Sometimes food-related illness shows up within a few hours of eating contaminated food. But some bugs (such as norovirus and Escherichia coli) don't trigger symptoms for days. Either way, the signs are usually intense: nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, or diarrhea, and possibly a low-grade fever (below 101° F). If you get dehydrated due to fluid loss from vomiting or diarrhea, you may feel lethargic, dizzy, or faint.
Symptoms typically last for a couple of days. If they continue after a week, it may be less likely that food-related illness is making you sick. You should call your doctor to figure out what the problem is.
In the throes of symptoms
If you suspect you have food-related illness, you'll need to rest as much as possible and avoid sugary drinks or alcohol (which can make symptoms worse). Stay away from others (and try not to use the same bathroom), so you don't spread any bugs you're carrying, and keep taking any prescribed medications for chronic illnesses.
You'll also need to stay hydrated. "If it's hard to keep fluids down, take small sips. It's challenging, but important. Standing too suddenly when you're dehydrated can lead to fainting and injury. Severe dehydration can cause chemical imbalances in the body and even lead to kidney failure," says Dr. Christopher Baugh, an emergency medicine physician at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.
If your symptoms don't include a high fever or bloody stool, Dr. Baugh says it's probably okay to take an antidiarrheal medication such as loperamide (Imodium). If you can stand the symptoms, however, it may be wise to avoid medications and let your body expel the invaders. "If you take the medication, there's a risk that it might improve the symptoms but prolong or worsen the illness," Dr. Baugh says.
Avoiding food-related illness
Many cases of food-related illness result from improper food handling, preparation, and storage. For example, food can become contaminated if the cook doesn't wash his or her hands before preparing it; if fluids from raw meat, seafood, or poultry get onto fresh produce or cooked food; if food isn't cooked at temperatures high enough to kill microbes; or if food has spoiled.
Avoiding those problems will help you ward off food-related illness. You have a lot of control over this at home. But what if you're eating at a restaurant? It's safest to order cooked foods, ask when stews and soups were initially prepared (if it wasn't that day, skip it), and tell your server that you'll need your food to be piping hot. If food doesn't arrive steaming or sizzling, request that it get a quick nuke in the microwave.
When to seek emergency care
Sometimes food-related illness requires a trip to the emergency room. "The biggest warning signs are high fever or bloody stool," Dr. Baugh says. "You should also seek emergency care if you have severe dehydration or abdominal pain, if you're unable to keep medications down, or if you have a weakened immune system."
This isn't the time to try to avoid care because you don't want to be a bother to anyone. "Untreated bacterial food poisoning may progress into a life-threatening condition without antibiotics and intravenous fluids," Dr. Baugh says. "If you're caring for someone with a food-related illness, be on alert for signs and symptoms that suggest they need medical attention."
