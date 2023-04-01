Diseases & Conditions

Was it something you ate? Follow these steps when food makes you sick

Stay hydrated and watch for signs — such as a high fever or severe abdominal pain — that you need emergency help.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

illustration of a person experiencing stomach pain from food poisoningFoodborne illness outbreaks occur frequently in the United States. Invisible microbes in food sicken an estimated 48 million people in our country each year, landing 128,000 in the hospital and killing about 3,000, according to the CDC.

Culprits are usually viruses (such as norovirus), bacteria (such as Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, or Campylobacter), parasites (such as Toxoplasma gondii), or toxins (such as those that can accumulate in shellfish).

If you ingest them and get sick, you'll need to know how to respond.

Recognizing symptoms

Sometimes food-related illness shows up within a few hours of eating contaminated food. But some bugs (such as norovirus and Escherichia coli) don't trigger symptoms for days. Either way, the signs are usually intense: nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, or diarrhea, and possibly a low-grade fever (below 101° F). If you get dehydrated due to fluid loss from vomiting or diarrhea, you may feel lethargic, dizzy, or faint.

Symptoms typically last for a couple of days. If they continue after a week, it may be less likely that food-related illness is making you sick. You should call your doctor to figure out what the problem is.

In the throes of symptoms

If you suspect you have food-related illness, you'll need to rest as much as possible and avoid sugary drinks or alcohol (which can make symptoms worse). Stay away from others (and try not to use the same bathroom), so you don't spread any bugs you're carrying, and keep taking any prescribed medications for chronic illnesses.

You'll also need to stay hydrated. "If it's hard to keep fluids down, take small sips. It's challenging, but important. Standing too suddenly when you're dehydrated can lead to fainting and injury. Severe dehydration can cause chemical imbalances in the body and even lead to kidney failure," says Dr. Christopher Baugh, an emergency medicine physician at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

If your symptoms don't include a high fever or bloody stool, Dr. Baugh says it's probably okay to take an antidiarrheal medication such as loperamide (Imodium). If you can stand the symptoms, however, it may be wise to avoid medications and let your body expel the invaders. "If you take the medication, there's a risk that it might improve the symptoms but prolong or worsen the illness," Dr. Baugh says.

Avoiding food-related illness

Many cases of food-related illness result from improper food handling, preparation, and storage. For example, food can become contaminated if the cook doesn't wash his or her hands before preparing it; if fluids from raw meat, seafood, or poultry get onto fresh produce or cooked food; if food isn't cooked at temperatures high enough to kill microbes; or if food has spoiled.

Avoiding those problems will help you ward off food-related illness. You have a lot of control over this at home. But what if you're eating at a restaurant? It's safest to order cooked foods, ask when stews and soups were initially prepared (if it wasn't that day, skip it), and tell your server that you'll need your food to be piping hot. If food doesn't arrive steaming or sizzling, request that it get a quick nuke in the microwave.

When to seek emergency care

Sometimes food-related illness requires a trip to the emergency room. "The biggest warning signs are high fever or bloody stool," Dr. Baugh says. "You should also seek emergency care if you have severe dehydration or abdominal pain, if you're unable to keep medications down, or if you have a weakened immune system."

This isn't the time to try to avoid care because you don't want to be a bother to anyone. "Untreated bacterial food poisoning may progress into a life-threatening condition without antibiotics and intravenous fluids," Dr. Baugh says. "If you're caring for someone with a food-related illness, be on alert for signs and symptoms that suggest they need medical attention."

Image: © Jay Lim/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/

Related Content

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals featured image

Nutrition

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry featured image

Staying Healthy

Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry
Digestive Health

You might also be interested in…

Managing Irritable Bowel Syndrome

IBS is a gastrointestinal disorder in which your gut becomes more sensitive and the muscles of your digestive system have abnormal contractions that affect your bowel movements. IBS cannot be cured, but the good news is it can be managed to minimize the effect on your overall health and quality of life. This report explores how your digestive system works and what science knows about this mysterious disorder. We’ll cover the types of IBS, how it’s diagnosed, and best of all, what you can do to control IBS instead of having it control you.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.